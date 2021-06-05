Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500 in the last three months. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

