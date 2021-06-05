Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,471 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 271,477 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

