Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Five9 worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $155.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $308,560.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,120 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

