Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $292.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.49. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $154.57 and a 12-month high of $325.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

