Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.07.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.