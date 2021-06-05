Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown Sells 8,312 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DRNA stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.