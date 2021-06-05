DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of DMAC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.