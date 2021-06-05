DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $41,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DexCom by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in DexCom by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $382.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.