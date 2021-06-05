Dev Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $363,619.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00016796 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $363,619.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00661645 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.