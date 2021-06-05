Dent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.98 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $377.65 million and approximately $44.98 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.96 or 0.01030082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.94 or 0.10187187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

