Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 13,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

