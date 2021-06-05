Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CEO John C. May II Sells 39,336 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DE opened at $356.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.00. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

