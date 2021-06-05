Decentral Games Price Tops $140.37 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $140.37 or 0.00389191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $33.70 million and $195,911.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,095 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

