DEAPcoin Reaches Market Cap of $30.96 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $30.96 million and $2.98 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.01030869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.03 or 0.10173403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00053717 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,101,827,333 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

