Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,632 shares of company stock worth $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

