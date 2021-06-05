Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.48% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

