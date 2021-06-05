Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 222.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.65 million, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

