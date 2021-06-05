Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 623.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,843 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

