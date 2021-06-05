David Archer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) insider David Archer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Shares of Savannah Resources stock opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £63.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Savannah Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.97 ($0.08).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

