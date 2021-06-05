Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $134.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

