DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.63 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

