D Scott N. Warman Sells 4,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.82. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

