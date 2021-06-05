D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

