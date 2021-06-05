CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.08 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

