CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $0.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.69.

CVSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.12.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

