Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $449,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

