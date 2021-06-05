Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.