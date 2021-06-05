Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 10,839 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ENBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

