Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

