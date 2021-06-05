Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.