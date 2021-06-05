Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,605 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,240,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,672,000 after acquiring an additional 914,702 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

