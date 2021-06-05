Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,821 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.