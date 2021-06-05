Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $264.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

