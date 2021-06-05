CSFB Reiterates “C$20.00” Price Target for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.06. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.