Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0666 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

