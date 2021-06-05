Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $118,822.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00066924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00299765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00244270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01144335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,765.72 or 0.99495279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,905,492 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.