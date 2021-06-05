CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

