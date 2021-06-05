Critical Contrast: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) vs. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.88 $22.74 million $0.59 36.93 Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.74 $11.98 million $0.66 25.06

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.57%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Eastern Bankshares.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Eastern Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.