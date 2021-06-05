Critical Comparison: CarLotz (LOTZ) versus Its Rivals

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CarLotz to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CarLotz and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CarLotz
|$118.63 million
|-$3.54 million
|-2.25
|CarLotz Competitors
|$6.49 billion
|$172.88 million
|5.11
Profitability
This table compares CarLotz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CarLotz
|N/A
|-31.76%
|-6.15%
|CarLotz Competitors
|3.54%
|134.64%
|5.39%
Volatility & Risk
CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz’s competitors have a beta of 4.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CarLotz and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CarLotz
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|CarLotz Competitors
|205
|1086
|1336
|46
|2.46
CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.11%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 3.58%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
CarLotz competitors beat CarLotz on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About CarLotz
CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.
