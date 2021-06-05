Critical Analysis: Stellantis (STLA) and The Competition

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 15.38 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 38.48

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stellantis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 916 2283 2594 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

