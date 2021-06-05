Critical Analysis: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) & Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

58.7% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services -14.49% -13.54% -9.12% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Oilfield Services and Cal Dive International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 2 4 6 0 2.33 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 29.96%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Cal Dive International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $965.79 million 3.26 -$115.58 million ($1.16) -15.08 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Cal Dive International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of approximately 30 active frac fleets and 20 active wireline units. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.