Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRLBF. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.74.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

