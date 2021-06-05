Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

