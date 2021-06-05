Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.35. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.