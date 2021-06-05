Covenant Partners LLC Invests $537,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $89.02 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

