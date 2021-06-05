Covenant Partners LLC Invests $423,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,486 shares of company stock worth $22,409,341. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

