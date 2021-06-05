Covenant Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

