Covenant Partners LLC Has $287,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cintas by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $352.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

