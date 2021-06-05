Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 2,105 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,633 shares of company stock worth $16,053,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.