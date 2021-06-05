Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $565,086,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.