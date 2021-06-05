Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

